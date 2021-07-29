EARLVILLE — The Earlville Opera House has announced in a media release that it will open for its 49th season with a performance by The Probables on its main stage Saturday, Aug. 7.
The Probables, from Jamestown, are described as a rhythm-driven, folkcana/roots rock band. Tickets range from $20, to $18 to $10.
A Courtyard Series will debut at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 31, with the music of Jim Paradis who, according to a media release, evokes a sense of home, love and loss and changed life brings to a searching soul.
Volunteers are needed for the season. Those interested may call 315-691-3550 or email info@earlvilleoperahouse.com.
Earlville Opera House is at 18 E. Main St. in Earlville.
Effective July 31, it will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays; noon until 3 p.m. Saturdays; and by appointment.
Call 315-691-3550 or visit www.earlvilleoperahouse.com for more information and tickets.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.