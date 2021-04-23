Earlville Opera House to stream concert featuring local talent

The Earlville Opera House will present local musician Lauren Mettler streaming from the organization’s Facebook page at 7 p.m. Friday, April 30.
A Sherburne native, Mettler grew up singing and playing music with her parents, who played professionally, when she was a child, according to a media release. She played in bands with her siblings and friends throughout her childhood and young adult life. She has since devoted herself to her solo songwriting craft.
She learned originally to play music on the guitar, but has picked up the banjo, mandolin and ukulele. She also whistles and can play some Irish penny whistle. She aims to lead a folk ensemble accompanying her original repertoire, presenters said in a media release.
Mettler original music ranges in style from folk alternative, to jazz classics, to ballads. She will perform a selection of tunes written for an upcoming album that is a musical portrait of the American working class.
Mettler had attended workshops and performed in various contexts at the Earlville Opera House, according to the release.
This show is free but contribution to EOH will be accepted.
Visit www.earlvilleoperahouse.com for more information.
The Earlville Opera House is at 18 E. Main St. in the Earlville and is handicap accessible. EOH events are made possible, in part, with public funds from the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of Governor Andrew Cuomo and the New York State Legislature, and through the generosity of EOH members.
