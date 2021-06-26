Closed since 2019, the Iroquois Indian Museum will present its Echoes of Tradition series, featuring dancers and artists from across Iroquois Country. every Saturday and select Sundays in July and August.
According to a media release, Iroquois social dance troupes will perform at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. on July 3, 10, and Aug. 14.
Artists will also demonstrate skills such as beadwork, finger weaving, porcupine quillwork, moccasins and drums at the museum on July 17, 24, 25, and 31; and Aug. 1, 7, and 21.
Roots, Rhythm, & Ale will be held from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 6. The fundraiser will include live music by Rubber Band, a Zydeco group and Iroquois singer-songwriter Mike Jones. Local artisans will also participate. Food and beverages will be by local vendors. Tickets are $20 and will include a commemorative cup and free beer from Serious Brewing. Concert-only tickets are $10.
As further stated in the release, most events will be presented outside with public health and safety precautions in place.
Proceeds will support museum education programs and collection management.
The museum is at 324 Caverns Road in Howes Cave. It is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and noon until 5 p.m. Sunday from May to October. Visit www.iroquoismuseum.org for more information.
