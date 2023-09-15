OXFORD — The 2023-24 season at 6 On The Square in Oxford will open with singer/songwriter Ellis Paul at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16.
According to a media release, Paul is hailed as a troubadour, storyteller, folkie and the tattoo of Woody Guthrie on his arm says much about his approach to music. The Maine native also lists Joni Mitchell, Bob Dylan and James Taylor among the influences for what are described as his intimate, provocative and romantic tales of everyday lives.
Tickets are $25 and may be purchased online at 6onthesquare.org or by calling 607-843-6876 to make a reservation. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. The show also will be streamed live.
Masks and COVID-19 vaccinations are strongly encouraged but not required for entry.
Visit 6onthesquare.org for more information.
