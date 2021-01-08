Ellis Paul to perform online concert for 6 On The Square

6 On The Square in Oxford will continue to host its series of online concerts at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 9, with a concert featuring singer/songwriter Ellis Paul.
Paul is a singer/songwriter who lists Woody Guthrie, Joni Mitchell, Bob Dylan and James Taylor among his musical influences, according to a media release.
He has won several Boston Music Awards, and made his debut in 1993 with “Say Something,” which was produced independently.
His 1994 album “Stories” secured him a deal with Rounder Records and a national following, the release said. He started spending about two-thirds of the year on the road, a pace he has continued.
Following his 1999 double-CD “Live,” Paul’s song “The World Ain’t Slowing Down” was featured in the film “Me, Myself and Irene” starring Jim Carrey.
In 2012, Paul released his second children’s record, “The Hero in You,” which featured songs about Benjamin Franklin, Georgia O’Keefe, Rosa Parks, Thomas Edison and other notable Americans that Paul deemed heroic.
His 20th studio album, “The Storyteller’s Suitcase,” came out in 2019, with Paul acting as his own producer for the first time. He also released it on his Rosella Records label.
Among its subjects are reflections on his 30 years on the road, his reaction to the 2017 Charlottesville rally, a soldier’s PTSD, a family reunion gone wrong, and how he explained the afterlife to his young daughter, the release said.
“It’s a personal album, it’s about family, fatherhood,” Paul said in the release. “I’m writing songs still about the search for love and acceptance, but it’s also about Charlottesville, soldiers, and elections. I have this skill set that I didn’t have in my 20s and 30s. It’s patience, maybe, a little more wisdom. And an attitude that I haven’t got anything to lose. I already have a supportive audience.”
Paul stayed active during coronavirus pandemic, using his Patreon page (where users can directly support musicians and artists) to host virtual concerts he dubbed the Traveling Medicine Show — many with themes and featuring cover versions of other singer/songwriters.
He released a Patreon-only album, “Traveling Medicine Show: Vol. 1,” featuring the best of those cover songs.
For more information, visit ellispaul.com.
Tickets for the Jan. 9 online concert, which can be purchased online at 6onthesquare.org, are $20 (plus $2 service fee). Those who buy tickets will receive emails about how to view the show on Zoom.
6 On The Square is a not-for-profit, volunteer-based acoustic music listening room and arts venue at 6 Lafayette Park in downtown Oxford.
