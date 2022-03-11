ONEONTA — The Metropolitan Opera’s presentation of “Ariadne auf Naxos” is scheduled to be presented live on screen, in high definition at Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center at 24 Market St. in Oneonta at 12:55 p.m. Saturday, March 12.
According to a media release, Marek Janowski will conduct Lise Davidsen, Brenda Rae, Isabel Leonard, Brandon Jovanovich, Sean Michael Plumber and Johannes Martin in what is described as an enchanting masterpiece by Strauss.
General admission tickets are $20 for adults and $18 for seniors.
The side doors on Market Street will open one hour before the show. The performance will be in the upstairs theater which may reached by taking the stairs or elevator.
Masks will be required to be worn by all attendees.
Visit Foothills on Facebook and metopera.org for more information.
