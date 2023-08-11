DELHI — The Neave Trio will close out the 34th summer season of music in the Honest Brook Festival barn at 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 13.
According to a media release, formed in 2010, the group described as engaging and cutting-edge, includes violinist Anna Williams; cellist Mikhail Veselov; and pianist Eri Nakamura.
“Neave” is a Gaelic name meaning “bright” and “radiant,” both of which apply to this trio’s music making. The group’s 2019 album “Her Voice” on Chandos Records, was named one of the best recordings of the year by both The New York Times and BBC Radio 3. The trio released its latest album, “Musical Remembrances,” in April 2022 and it is the group’s fourth album with Chandos.
The trio has performed at many concert series and at festivals worldwide, including Lincoln Center’s Mostly Mozart Festival, Carnegie Hall’s Weill Recital Hall, the Smithsonian American Art Museum, the 92nd Street “Y,” the Rockport Chamber Music Festival, Norfolk, the Norwich Chamber Music Series (United Kingdom),and the Samoylov and Rimsky Korsakow Museums’ Chamber Music Series in St. Petersburg, Russia.
Recent and upcoming highlights include performances presented by Harvard University, Kaatsbaan, Rockport Celtic Festival, Chamber Music Tulsa, the Chicago Chamber Music Society, and the Mary Anne Rennolds Chamber Concerts at Virginia Commonwealth University.
In June the Neave Trio premiered Rob Paterson’s “Triple Concerto” under the direction of JoAnn Falletta at the Mostly Modern Festival in Saratoga Springs.
As further stated in the release, the Honest Brook Music Festival was founded in 1989 by Michael Cannon and the late Christopher Desler and has become a popular fixture of the classical music scene in Delaware County and the surrounding area.
Performances are held in a converted dairy barn.
Seating is open and by reservation only at $25 per person. School-aged children (K-12) will be admitted for free. Visit HBMF.org for a reservation form.
Call 607-746-3770; or email HBMF@aol.com for more information.
