VAN HORNESVILLE — The Catskill Brass Ensemble, under the co-direction of Carleton Clay and Ben Aldridge, will continue a longstanding holiday tradition Sunday, Dec. 11, when the 38th annual Richard and Janet Nevins Young Christmas concert is held.
According to a media release, presented by Oneonta-based Catskill Conservatory, in association with the Van Hornesville Community Corporation, the concert will begin at 4 p.m. at the Millpond Community Center on state Route 80.
The program will feature sacred and secular music of the season, including several arrangements by Aldridge available only to the Catskill ensemble.
Joining the brass will be guest artist and vocalist Arianne Ajakh, who will sing several selections appropriate to the season. Ajakh, a fourth grade student at Cooperstown Elementary School, is the granddaughter of the late Maestro Charles Schneider, who was her first musical mentor. A member of the Catskill Youth Choir, she studies voice with Cynthia Donaldson and piano with Dana LaCroix. Last summer she played the role of Marta Von Trapp in the Glimmerglass Festival’s production of “The Sound of Music” and she also had a solo role in the recent Cooperstown High School production of “Wind In the Willows,” directed by Tim Iverson.
The Catskill Brass Ensemble began as the Catskill Brass Trio, in 1971, expanding to the Catskill Brass Quintet three years later and then to the present larger group in the early 2000s. Over the years they have performed hundreds of Christmas concerts in the area and on tour throughout New York, as well as New England and the Mid-Atlantic States. Their first performance in Van Hornesville was in 1984.
Performers in this year’s concert will include Ben Aldridge, Carleton Clay, Ralph Dudgeon. Andrew O’Dell and Matt Oram, trumpets, Dan Martin and Paul Blake, trombones, Frank Meredith, euphonium, and Michael DePauw, tuba.
