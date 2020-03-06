For a complete list of events, visit www.thedailystar.com/events.
EVENTS
March 7
Concert: Adam Ezra Group, 7:30 to 10:30 p.m., Walton Theatre, 30 Gardiner Place, Walton.
Concert: Folk duo Hungrytown, 11 a.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place, Walton. For info: 607-865-5929.
Music: Gretchen Peters, 8 p.m., B Side Ballroom and Supper Club, 1 Clinton Plaza Drive, Oneonta. For info: 607-432-2053, bsideballroom.com.
Music: Talking Machine, 9 p.m., Andes Hotel, 110 Main St., Andes. For info: 845-676-3980, andeshotel.com.
Event: ‘Witches of the Catskills’ book signing and talk, 2 p.m., Delaware County Historical Society, 46549 State Route 10, Delhi. For info: 607-746-3849, dcha@delhi.net.
Concert: The Murphy Beds, 8 p.m., Bushel, 106 Main St., Delhi. Part of the Cabin Fever Live Music event.
Readings: Readings of new works by regional playwrights, 3 p.m., Fenimore Art Museum, 5798 State Route 80, Cooperstown. For info: FenimoreArt.org.
March 8
Concert: Concert of music from around the world, 2 p.m., Temple Beth El, 83 Chestnut St., Oneonta. For info: 607-286-9085.
March 10
Jam: Open mic session, 7 p.m., Davenport Center for the Arts, Davenport Road and state Route 23, Davenport. Listeners and players welcome. For info: 278-5277.
March 11
Film: Film Society of Cooperstown: Noir Double Feature, 7 p.m., Ballroom, Village Hall, 22 Main St., Cooperstown. For info: FilmSocietyCooperstown@gmail.com, 607-437-6903.
Music: John Colonna Trio, 7 p.m., B Side Ballroom and Supper Club, 1 Clinton Plaza Drive, Oneonta. For info: 607-432-2053, bsideballroom.com.
Reading: Visiting Writers Series: Shena McAuliffe, 7 p.m., Eaton Longe, Bresee Hall, Hartwick College, 1 Hartwick Drive, Oneonta. For info: hartwick.edu.
March 13
Theater: ‘Jekyll & Hyde the Musical,’ 7:30 p.m., Sidney High School, 95 West Main St., Sidney. Presented by Tri-Town Theatre, Inc.
March 14
Event: Family Art Day, 10 a.m. to noon, The Farmers Museum, 5775 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. For info: FarmersMuseum.org.
Theater: ‘Jekyll & Hyde the Musical,’ 7:30 p.m., Sidney High School, 95 West Main St., Sidney. Presented by Tri-Town Theatre, Inc.
Theater: ‘Peter Pan Jr.,’ 4 p.m., Gilboa-Conesville Central School, 132 Wyckoff Road, Gilboa.
Reading: Readings of new works by regional playwrights, 3 p.m., Fenimore Art Museum, 5798 New York 80, Cooperstown. For info: FenimoreArt.org
March 15
Concert: Coffeehouse at the Theatre, 6 to 8 p.m., Walton Theatre, 31 Gardiner Place, Walton.
Theater: ‘Jekyll & Hyde the Musical,’ 2 p.m., Sidney High School, 95 West Main St., Sidney. Presented by Tri-Town Theatre, Inc.
Theater: ‘Peter Pan Jr.,’ 2 p.m., Gilboa-Conesville Central School, 132 Wyckoff Road, Gilboa.
Concert: Stormfront: The music of Billy Joel, 3 p.m., Town Hall Theatre and Gallery, 15 North Main St., Bainbridge. For info: jerichoarts.com.
Concert: Tumbleweed Gumbo, 3 p.m., Earlville Opera House, 18 East Main St., Earlville. For info: earlvilleoperahouse.com.
Opening Exhibits
March 7 to 22
7th Annual CANO Members’ Exhibition, Community Arts Network of Oneonta, Wilber Mansion, 11 Ford Ave. Oneonta. For info: www.canoneonta.org. Opening reception: 5 to 8 p.m.
March 7 to April 11
‘Large Works,’ Roxbury Arts Center, Walt Meade Gallery and the Hilt and Stella Kelly Hall, 5025 Vega Mountain Road, Roxubry. For info: roxburyartsgroup.org, 607-326-7908. Opening reception: 3 to 5 p.m.
2020 Premiere Gallery Exhibit, GOLDEN Master Teacher Class Exhibition, Earlville Opera House, 18 E. Main St., Earlville. Opening reception: 1 to 3 p.m.
Ongoing Exhibits
Through March 13
‘Earth Water Sky: Landscapes from the Museum Collection.’ Yager Museum of Arts and Culture, Hartwick College. For info: 607-431-4480, kendalld@hartwick.edu.
‘BLACK IS A COLOR,’ by Susan Roth, Golden Artist Colors, Sam and Adele Golden Gallery, 188 Bell Road New Berlin. For info: goldenpaints.com.
Through March 15
‘Artists Choose Artists 2020,’ Longyear Gallery, 785 Main St., Margaretville. For info: 845-586-3270, longyeargallery.org.
Through March 17
‘Catching Light’ Glass Artwork exhibit, SUNY Oneonta’s Martin-Muller Art Gallery. For info: 607-436-2445 or 607-436-3456.
Through March 20
‘Baroque and Badly Bent’ by Anthony Hanakovic, Chenango Arts Council, 27 W. Main St., Norwich.
Through March 25
Mount Vision Sanitarium and Mount Vision Inn, Township of Laurens Historical Society, 69 Main St. Laurens. For info: 607-293-7356, 607-432-0277.
Through March 27
‘An Artistic Discover, Gallery A; ‘Robots re-Wired,’ Gallery B; Cooperstown Art Association, 22 Main St. For info: 607-547-9777, www.cooperstownart.com.
Through April 9
‘To Grow of Farmer,’ photographsy by Wesley Bernard, SUNY Cobleskill, Grosvenor Art Gallery, Cobleskill.
Through April 30
‘Upcycling: Diaries & Work of Norma Collins, Delaware County Historical Association, 46549 State Route 10, Delhi. For info: dcha@delhi.net, 607-746-3849,l, www.dcha-ny.org.
‘Nature’s Visions — Birdlife,’ photographs by Lynn Cleveland, Rogers Environmental Education Center, 2721 State Route 80, Sherburne. For info: 607-674-4733.
Through May 3
‘Frozen Warnings,’ works by Richard Barlow, Bushel Collective, 106 Main St. Delhi.
Through May 16
The Two Rivers Photography Club, 6 On The Square, 6 Lafayette Park, Oxford.
Through May 30
‘Ties that Bind’ community project, Pine Hill Community Center, 287 Main St., Pine Hill.
Through July 31
‘dadibaajimo: Two Mississauga artists Share Stories,’ Yager Museum of Art and Culture, Hartwick College, Oneonta. For info: www.facebook.com/yagermuseum, 607-431-4480, kendalld@hartwick.edu.
Through May 2021
‘Silent Lakes & Flashing Rivers: 20th Century Fishing Cultures in Temagami,’ Yager Museum of Art & Culture, Hartwick College, Oneonta. For info: kendallld@hartwick.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.