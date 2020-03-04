For a complete list of events, visit www.thedailystar.com/events
EVENTS
March 6
Karaoke: Karaoke with DJ Tito, 8 p.m., Andes Hotel, 110 Main St., Andes. For info: 845-676-3980, andeshotel.com.
Concert: Music on Main Street Coffeehouse, 7 to 9 p.m., First United Methodist Church of Unadilla, 170 Main Street, Unadilla.
March 7
Concert: Adam Ezra Group, 7:30 to 10:30 p.m., Walton Theatre, 30 Gardiner Place, Walton.
Concert: Folk duo Hungrytown, 11 a.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place, Walton. For info: 607-865-5929
Music: Gretchen Peters, 8 p.m., B Side Ballroom and Supper Club, 1 Clinton Plaza Drive, Oneonta. For info: 607-432-2053, bsideballroom.com
Music: Talking Machine, 9 p.m., Andes Hotel, 110 Main St., Andes. For info: 845-676-3980, andeshotel.com
Event: ‘Witches of the Catskills’ book signing and talk, 2 p.m., Delaware County Historical Society, 46549 State Route 10, Delhi. For info: 607-746-3849, dcha@delhi.net.
Concert: The Murphy Beds, 8 p.m., Bushel, 106 Main St., Delhi. Part of the Cabin Fever Live Music event.
Readings: Readings of new works by regional playwrights, 3 p.m., Fenimore Art Museum, 5798 State Route 80, Cooperstown. For info: FenimoreArt.org
March 8
Concert: Concert of music from around the world, 2 p.m., Temple Beth El, 83 Chestnut St., Oneonta. For info: 607-286-9085
March 10
Jam: Open mic session, 7 p.m., Davenport Center for the Arts, Davenport Road and state Route 23, Davenport. Listeners and players welcome. For info: 278-5277.
March 11
Film: Film Society of Cooperstown: Noir Double Feature, 7 p.m., Ballroom, Village Hall, 22 Main St., Cooperstown. For info: FilmSocietyCooperstown@gmail.com, 607-437-6903.
Music: John Colonna Trio, 7 p.m., B Side Ballroom and Supper Club, 1 Clinton Plaza Drive, Oneonta. For info: 607-432-2053, bsideballroom.com
Reading: Visiting Writers Series: Shena McAuliffe, 7 p.m., Eaton Longe, Bresee Hall, Hartwick College, 1 Hartwick Drive, Oneonta. For info: hartwick.edu
March 13
Theater: ‘Jekyll & Hyde the Musical,’ 7:30 p.m., Sidney High School, 95 West Main St., Sidney. Presented by Tri-Town Theatre, Inc.
March 14
Event: Family Art Day, 10 a.m. to noon, The Farmers Museum, 5775 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. For info: FarmersMuseum.org
Theater: ‘Jekyll & Hyde the Musical,’ 7:30 p.m., Sidney High School, 95 West Main St., Sidney. Presented by Tri-Town Theatre, Inc.
Theater: ‘Peter Pan Jr.,’ 4 p.m., Gilboa-Conesville Central School, 132 Wyckoff Road, Gilboa.
Reading: Readings of new works by regional playwrights, 3 p.m., Fenimore Art Museum, 5798 New York 80, Cooperstown. For info: FenimoreArt.org
March 15
Concert: Coffeehouse at the Theatre, 6 to 8 p.m., Walton Theatre, 31 Gardiner Place, Walton.
Theater: ‘Jekyll & Hyde the Musical,’ 2 p.m., Sidney High School, 95 West Main St., Sidney. Presented by Tri-Town Theatre, Inc.
Theater: ‘Peter Pan Jr.,’ 2 p.m., Gilboa-Conesville Central School, 132 Wyckoff Road, Gilboa.
Concert: Stormfront: The music of Billy Joel, 3 p.m., Town Hall Theatre and Gallery, 15 North Main St., Bainbridge. For info: jerichoarts.com
Concert: Tumbleweed Gumbo, 3 p.m., Earlville Opera House, 18 East Main St., Earlville. For info: earlvilleoperahouse.com
Opening Exhibits
March 6 to 20
‘Baroque and Badly Bent’ by Anthony Hanakovic, Chenango Arts Council, 27 W. Main St., Norwich. Opening reception: 5:30 p.m.
March 6 to 27
‘An Artistic Discover, Gallery A; ‘Robots re-Wired,’ Gallery B; Cooperstown Art Association, 22 Main St. For info: 607-547-9777, www.cooperstownart.com. Opening reception: 5 to 7 p.m.
March 6 to April 30
‘Upcycling: Diaries & Work of Norma Collins, Delaware County Historical Association, 46549 State Route 10, Delhi. For info: dcha@delhi.net, 607-746-3849,l, www.dcha-ny.org. Opening reception: 4 to 6 p.m.
March 7 to 22
7th Annual CANO Members’ Exhibition, Community Arts Network of Oneonta, Wilber Mansion, 11 Ford Ave. Oneonta. For info: www.canoneonta.org. Opening reception: 5 to 8 p,m,
March 7 to April 11
‘Large Works,’ Roxbury Arts Center, Walt Meade Gallery and the Hilt and Stella Kelly Hall, 5025 Vega Mountain Road, Roxubry. For info: roxburyartsgroup.org, 607-326-7908. Opening reception: 3 to 5 p.m.
2020 Premiere Gallery Exhibit, GOLDEN Master Teacher Class Exhibition, Earlville Opera House, 18 E. Main St., Earlville. Opening reception: 1 to 3 p.m.
Ongoing Exhibits
Through March 5
Supporting Studio 190, Hughson & Benson Associates, 53538 State Highway 30, Roxbury. For info: 607-326-4012
Through March 13
‘Earth Water Sky: Landscapes from the Museum Collection.’ Yager Museum of Arts and Culture, Hartwick College. For info: 607-431-4480, kendalld@hartwick.edu.
‘BLACK IS A COLOR,’ by Susan Roth, Golden Artist Colors, Sam and Adele Golden Gallery, 188 Bell Road New Berlin. For info: goldenpaints.com.
Through March 15
‘Artists Choose Artists 2020,’ Longyear Gallery, 785 Main St., Margaretville. For info: 845-586-3270, longyeargallery.org.
Through March 17
‘Catching Light’ Glass Artwork exhibit, SUNY Oneonta’s Martin-Muller Art Gallery. For info: 607-436-2445 or 607-436-3456.
Through March 25
Mount Vision Sanitarium and Mount Vision Inn, Township of Laurens Historical Society, 69 Main St. Laurens. For info: 607-293-7356, 607-432-0277.
Through April 9
‘To Grow of Farmer,’ photographsy by Wesley Bernard, SUNY Cobleskill, Grosvenor Art Gallery, Cobleskill.
thRough April 30
‘Nature’s Visions — Birdlife,’ photographs by Lynn Cleveland, Rogers Environmental Education Center, 2721 State Route 80, Sherburne. For info: 607-674-4733.
Through May 3
‘Frozen Warnings,’ works by Richard Barlow, Bushel Collective, 106 Main St. Delhi.
Through May 16
The Two Rivers Photography Club, 6 On The Square, 6 Lafayette Park, Oxford.
Through May 30
‘Ties that Bind’ community project, Pine Hill Community Center, 287 Main St., Pine Hill.
Through July 31
‘dadibaajimo: Two Mississauga artists Share Stories,’ Yager Museum of Art and Culture, Hartwick College, Oneonta. For info: www.facebook.com/yagermuseum, 607-431-4480, kendalld@hartwick.edu.
Through May 2021
‘Silent Lakes & Flashing Rivers: 20th Century Fishing Cultures in Temagami,’ Yager Museum of Art & Culture, Hartwick College, Oneonta. For info: kendallld@hartwick.edu.
