EVENTS
March 14
Event: Family Art Day, 10 a.m. to noon, The Farmers Museum, 5775 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. For info: FarmersMuseum.org.
Theater: ‘Jekyll & Hyde the Musical,’ 7:30 p.m., Sidney High School, 95 West Main St., Sidney. Presented by Tri-Town Theatre, Inc.
Theater: ‘Peter Pan Jr.,’ 4 p.m., Gilboa-Conesville Central School, 132 Wyckoff Road, Gilboa.
Reading: Readings of new works by regional playwrights, 3 p.m., Fenimore Art Museum, 5798 New York 80, Cooperstown. For info: FenimoreArt.org.
March 15
Concert: Coffeehouse at the Theatre, 6 to 8 p.m., Walton Theatre, 31 Gardiner Place, Walton.
Theater: ‘Jekyll & Hyde the Musical,’ 2 p.m., Sidney High School, 95 West Main St., Sidney. Presented by Tri-Town Theatre, Inc.
Theater: ‘Peter Pan Jr.,’ 2 p.m., Gilboa-Conesville Central School, 132 Wyckoff Road, Gilboa.
Concert: Stormfront: The music of Billy Joel, 3 p.m., Town Hall Theatre and Gallery, 15 North Main St., Bainbridge. For info: jerichoarts.com.
Concert: Tumbleweed Gumbo, 3 p.m., Earlville Opera House, 18 East Main St., Earlville. For info: earlvilleoperahouse.com.
Magic: The Amazing Great: Close-up and Mental, 2 p.m., Green Earth Community Room, 4 market St., Oneonta. For info: 607-432-6600.
March 16
Event: Pop Up Shop with Crystal Postinghouse, 5 to 7 p.m., Autumn Cafe, 244 Main St., Oneonta. For info: 607-432-6845.
March 17
Jam: Open mic session, 7 p.m., Davenport Center for the Arts, Davenport Road and state Route 23, Davenport. Listeners and players welcome. For info: 278-5277.
March 18
Theater: ‘Clue on Stage’ by Jonathan Lynn, 7 p.m., Sterling Auditorium, Cooperstown High School, 39 Linden Ave., Cooperstown.
Music: Grant Gordy and Joe K. Walsh, 8 p.m., B Side Ballroom and Supper Club, 1 Clinton Plaza Drive, Oneonta. For info: 607-432-2053, bsideballroom.com.
Poetry: Poet David Mills, 7:30 p.m., Little Theatre, Alumni Hall, SUNY Oneonta, 108 Ravine Parkway, Oneonta. For info: 607-436-3446.
March 20
Theater: ‘Clue on Stage’ by Jonathan Lynn, 7 p.m., Sterling Auditorium, Cooperstown High School, 39 Linden Ave., Cooperstown.
Film: ‘Frozen II,’ 6:30 and 9 p.m., Red Dragon Theatre, SUNY Oneonta, 108 Ravine Parkway, Oneonta. For info: connect.oneonta.edu, 607-436-3730.
Performance: ‘What’s so funny ‘bout peace love and understanding’ presented by the Fly Creek Philharmonic, 8 p.m., Fly Creek United Methodist Church, 852 County Route 26, Fly Creek. For info: 607-435-1145.
March 21
Concert: The Black Feathers, 7:30 p.m., Otesaga Resort Hotel, 60 Lake St., Cooperstown. For info: cooperstownconcertseries.org, 607-547-1812.
Music: Blues Maneuver, 8 p.m., B Side Ballroom and Supper Club, 1 Clinton Plaza Drive, Oneonta. For info: 607-432-2053, bsideballroom.com.
Theater: ‘Clue on Stage’ by Jonathan Lynn, 7 p.m., Sterling Auditorium, Cooperstown High School, 39 Linden Ave., Cooperstown.
Film: ‘Frozen II,’ 6:30 and 9 p.m., Red Dragon Theatre, SUNY Oneonta, 108 Ravine Parkway, Oneonta. For info: connect.oneonta.edu, 607-436-3730.
Concert: Organ concert by Curt Sather celebrating the 335th birthday of Johann Sebastian Bach, 3 p.m., The United Ministry of Delhi, 1 Church St., Delhi.
Music: Rubber Sole, 8 p.m., Andes Hotel, 110 Main St., Andes. For info: 845-676-3980, andeshotel.com.
Performance: ‘What’s so funny ‘bout peace love and understanding’ presented by the Fly Creek Philharmonic, 8 p.m., Fly Creek United Methodist Church, 852 County Route 26, Fly Creek. For info: 607-435-1145.
March 22
Concert: Betty and the Baby Boomers, 4 p.m., Middleburgh Library, 323 Main St., Middleburgh. For info: middleburghlibrary.info.
Film: ‘Frozen II,’ 1, 6:30, 9 p.m., Red Dragon Theatre, SUNY Oneonta, 108 Ravine Parkway, Oneonta. For info: connect.oneonta.edu, 607-436-3730.
Poetry: Poetry fusion workshop and reading, 2 to 5 p.m., Chenango Arts Council, 27 W. Main St., Norwich. To register: 607-336-2787.
Ongoing Exhibits
Through March 15
‘Artists Choose Artists 2020,’ Longyear Gallery, 785 Main St., Margaretville. For info: 845-586-3270, longyeargallery.org.
Through March 17
‘Catching Light’ Glass Artwork exhibit, SUNY Oneonta’s Martin-Muller Art Gallery. For info: 607-436-2445 or 607-436-3456.
Through March 20
‘Baroque and Badly Bent’ by Anthony Hanakovic, Chenango Arts Council, 27 W. Main St., Norwich.
Through MarcH 22
7th Annual CANO Members’ Exhibition, Community Arts Network of Oneonta, Wilber Mansion, 11 Ford Ave. Oneonta. For info: www.canoneonta.org.
Through March 27
‘An Artistic Discover, Gallery A; ‘Robots re-Wired,’ Gallery B; Cooperstown Art Association, 22 Main St. For info: 607-547-9777, www.cooperstownart.com.
Through March 25
Mount Vision Sanitarium and Mount Vision Inn, Township of Laurens Historical Society, 69 Main St. Laurens. For info: 607-293-7356, 607-432-0277.
Through April 9
‘To Grow of Farmer,’ photographsy by Wesley Bernard, SUNY Cobleskill, Grosvenor Art Gallery, Cobleskill.
Through April 11
‘Large Works,’ Roxbury Arts Center, Walt Meade Gallery and the Hilt and Stella Kelly Hall, 5025 Vega Mountain Road, Roxubry. For info: roxburyartsgroup.org, 607-326-7908.
2020 Premiere Gallery Exhibit, GOLDEN Master Teacher Class Exhibition, Earlville Opera House, 18 E. Main St., Earlville.
thRough April 30
‘Nature’s Visions — Birdlife,’ photographs by Lynn Cleveland, Rogers Environmental Education Center, 2721 State Route 80, Sherburne. For info: 607-674-4733.
‘Upcycling: Diaries & Work of Norma Collins, Delaware County Historical Association, 46549 State Route 10, Delhi. For info: dcha@delhi.net, 607-746-3849, www.dcha-ny.org.
Through May 3
‘Frozen Warnings,’ works by Richard Barlow, Bushel Collective, 106 Main St. Delhi.
Through May 16
The Two Rivers Photography Club, 6 On The Square, 6 Lafayette Park, Oxford.
Through May 30
‘Ties that Bind’ community project, Pine Hill Community Center, 287 Main St., Pine Hill.
Through July 31
‘dadibaajimo: Two Mississauga artists Share Stories,’ Yager Museum of Art and Culture, Hartwick College, Oneonta. For info: www.facebook.com/yagermuseum, 607-431-4480, kendalld@hartwick.edu.
Through May 2021
‘Silent Lakes & Flashing Rivers: 20th Century Fishing Cultures in Temagami,’ Yager Museum of Art & Culture, Hartwick College, Oneonta. For info: kendallld@hartwick.edu.
