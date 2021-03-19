EOH to stream Americana concert

The Earlville Opera House will present local musician Nate Gross streaming from the group’s Facebook page at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 25.
Gross plays blues, jazz, traditional country. R&B and Americana.
From an audience of more than 30,000 people at The Taste of Country Music Festival to touring up and down the East Coast, Gross has played for a variety of audiences. He has shared the stage with Dickey Betts, Anders Osbourne, Honey Island Swamp Band, New Riders of the Purple Sage, Big Sams Funky Nation, Blackie and the Rodeo Kings, Commander Cody, The Kentucky Headhunters, Blackberry Smoke, and many more.
The Earlville Opera House show will feature Gross’ Americana/acoustic material. The show is free, but donations will be accepted and all proceeds will support the programs and services of the Earlville Opera House.
Visit www.earlvilleoperahouse.com for more information.
