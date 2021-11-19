MIDDLEBURGH — W. Whitman Books at 304 Main St. in Middleburgh will present “An Evening with Trae Sheehan” at 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20.
According to a media release, Sheehan last performed at the bookstore in February 2020 to a sold-out audience. He will perform songs from his newly released CD “Hello from the End of the World.”
Born in Appalachia, singer/songwriter Sheehan grew up surrounded by music and family in West Virginia. He pulls inspiration from Bob Dylan, the Eagles and Randy Newman to form his songwriting palette and deliver a sound that comes from the deep roots of an old West Virginia soul.
Sheehan’s earlier album Arizona hit No. 8 on the Roots Radio Charts and received international radio airplay and recognition pushing the boundaries of where he had been and giving a glimpse of where he was headed.
Sheehan’ recorded his latest CD over a short period in the Hudson Valley. it recently reached the Top 100 on the Americana Albums Chart.
The 90-minute concert will be limited to 20 attendees. All seats are reserved and must be purchased in advance.
Proof of full COVID-19 vaccination must be presented at the door. Face masks must be worn at all times while on the premises.
Priced at $20, tickets may be purchased during regular store hours, from noon until 4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday or with a debit/credit card via online invoice by emailing the store at w.whitmanbooks@yahoo.com.
Call 518-827-3377 for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.