CHERRY VALLEY — The Musicians of Ma’alwyck will present an evening of Scottish music at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 18, at Tuscarora at 2238 County Highway 50 in Cherry Valley.
According to a media release, sponsored by Cherry Valley Artworks, the music will include well-known favorites, ballads, fighting and drinking songs.
The group includes Tess McCarthy, mezzo-soprano, C.F. Schwartz, baritone, Ann-Marie Barker Schwartz on violin, Norman Thibodeau on flute and Sten Isachen on guitar.
Admission to the outdoor concert has a suggested donation of $15.
Guests are welcome to arrive early to picnic or stroll around the farm.
If a change in venue is required, the information will be posted at www.facebook.com/cherryvalleyartworks/
