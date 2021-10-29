ONEONTA —“ An Evening with Poe,” a celebration of poems and stories by Edgar Allan Poe will premiere on YouTube at 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, by Bigger Dreams Productions and will remain available for viewing at any time after its debut.
Directed by Brooke Tallman, the program will feature members of the group’s board of directors.
Filmed at Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center in Oneonta, music for the celebration was composed and played by board member Darcy Gibson.
Visit biggerdreamsproductions.org for more information.
