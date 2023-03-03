DELHI — Bushel has installed “Commemorating COVID,” a group exhibit positioned at the intersection of art and history, memorializing lives lost and communities changed by the ongoing pandemic. The exhibit will open with a reception and preview film screening from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, March 4, and remain through March 26.
According to a media release, co-curated by New Kingston artist Laura Taylor and Brooklyn filmmaker Charlotte Juergens, “Commemorating COVID” features five COVID memorials by Laura Taylor, Charlotte Juergens, Nadia DeLane, Andrea Arroyo and Naming the Lost Memorials. Works range from sculptural installations, paintings, film, a sound piece, and window installations. Taylor and Juergens noted in the release that, “As we approach the three-year anniversary of lock down in New York state, our exhibition ‘Commemorating COVID’ addresses the trauma of bereaved families. More than one million people have lost their lives to COVID, leaving 40% of Americans in mourning. As people and as artists, we hold space for the heartbreak of this pandemic.”
The memorials also serve to recognize and represent grief in various ways. Taking the approach that historically, the United States has neglected the public’s memory of pandemics and that almost no memorials commemorate those who died of diseases like Smallpox, Yellow Fever, Cholera, or the 1918 Influenza, the exhibit refuses that pattern of neglect, erasure, forgetting; and pushes back against societal pressures to ‘move on’ from COVID, without making space for public grief and healing.
The exhibit and events are free and open to the public.
Bushel is at 106 Main St. in Delhi.
Visit bushelcollective.org for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.