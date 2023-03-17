NORWICH — The Chenango County Historical Society’s exhibit “Sixpence in Your Shoe: A Glimpse at Chenango County Wedding Traditions” has ushered in the museum’s exhibit season with a celebration of matrimonial ceremonies and festivities.
According to a media release, the exhibit combines timeless traditions with the charm of local communities encompassing nearly 200 years of wedding history rooted in Chenango County. Guests will explore the origins of classic wedding hallmarks and hear stories of enduring love, while viewing wedding keepsakes.
“Wedding customs connect our local communities and bring families together,” CCHS Executive Director Jessica Moquin noted in the release, adding “Our museum has a vast collection of family keepsakes, particularly wedding dresses and related pieces. This thoughtfully curated exhibit features priceless mementos which reflect the treasured memories of our Chenango County heritage.”
First established in 1939, CCHS is dedicated to actively and comprehensively preserving the history of Chenango County. The organization celebrates local culture — traditions, noteworthy residents, and unusual stories of the region.
Chenango County Historical Society is at 45 Rexford St. in Norwich. It is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Friday. Admission is by free-will donation.
Visit chenangohistorical.org and find them on Facebook for more information
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.