COOPERSTOWN — The Cooperstown Art Association will present the 31st annual Fenimore Quilt Club Show from Saturday, Feb. 12 to 26.
According to a media release, the exhibit will showcase more than 75 quilts and quilted items in both traditional and contemporary designs. The collection will feature bed quilts, lap quilts and wall hangings. Both old and new quilts will be included and several will be for sale.
Also at this year’s show the club will celebrate the quilting creations and life of its founding member Joyce Jones of Hartwick Seminary, who passed away in May of 2020.
Daily throughout the show, club members will demonstrate quilting techniques and answer any questions about their craft.
A “Birds of all Different Feathers” raffle quilt made by club members will displayed for the duration of the show and the winning raffle ticket will be drawn Saturday, Feb. 26. Tickets will be sold for $1 each or 6 for $5 with proceeds benefiting Fenimore Quilt Club and local food pantries.
Donated fabric scraps, pieces, yardage, discontinued quilt books and magazines will be sold throughout the show while supplies last. Sale proceeds will benefit local food pantries.
Gallery hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday at 22 Main St. in Cooperstown.
Call 607-547-9777 or 607-547-2709 or visit www.cooperstownart.com for information.
