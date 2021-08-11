Exhibit opening at Art Garage represents six decades of work

COOPERSTOWN — A retrospective of artworks by Tom Nussbaum will be unveiled from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday Aug. 14, in the main gallery of the Art Garage at 689 Beaver Meadow Road in Cooperstown.
According to a media release, Nussbaum, a mid-career artist based in Burlington Flats and East Orange, New Jersey, is known for a variety of work including sculpture, large scale public artworks, drawings, paper cuts, prints, children’s books, animations and functional design objects.
The exhibit also includes a pop-up shop of design objects including hat racks, night lights, candle holders, jewelry, posters, greeting cards and activities for kids.
Nussbaum has been working creatively since childhood. The show represents six decades of work, beginning with the toys that he invented in 1962 at the age of 9, and continuing with a variety of colorful figurative and abstract work, to his present day series of sculptures.
Nussbaum’s work has been exhibited in galleries and museums across the USA and internationally.
He has completed 40 site-specific commissions in a variety of public settings from Princeton, New Jersey, to Minneapolis to Washington, D.C., in public plazas, train stations, schools, hospitals, libraries, environmental centers and playgrounds.
He has been a visiting artist and lecturer at a number of colleges and universities and has served on many peer review panels and juries.
He was awarded two New Jersey State Individual Artist Fellowships and is a three-time MacDowell Colony Fellow.
As further stated in the release, Nussbaum’s aesthetic is informed by abstract art, exploration of color and form and a deep interest in non-academic creative practices such as (so-called) folk art sculpture, sign painting, quilt making, indigenous architecture and non-western object making traditions. He works in an improvisational and intuitive way and continues to push his work forward.
The exhibit will also feature a trailer for ‘It Takes a Village: Black Artivism,’ the first public preview of a work-in-progress documentary about the creation of a 9,000 square foot mural in East Orange, New Jersey.
Nussbaum’s show will run through Sept. 14. The Art Garage is open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays and daily by appointment.
Call 607-547-5327 or text 315-941-9607 or visit FBArt GarageCooperstown for more information.
