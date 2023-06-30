HALCOTTSVILLE — MerchArt Shop will present its first collaboration and exhibit called Marzabal’s “Lost Identity” at The Porch at 390 Halcottsville Road in Halcottsville. A reception will mark the show’s opening from 4 to 9 p.m. Saturday, July 1. It will remain on display all summer.
According to a media release, shaped by relationships, social norms, emotions, self-awareness, imperfection and incompleteness, artist Amaia G. Marzabal celebrates the many layers that make up who people are vs. who they thought they would be.
Marzabal is Brooklyn-based artist, originally from Basque Country, Spain. She has shown in a various exhibits throughout Europe and the United States, including a solo show at the Politecnico de Milano. She also works with the Cerdas Collective who publish and exhibit regularly in Spain.
Marzabal’s more recent project has been an artist residency at Eileen S. Kaminsky Family Foundation in the Mana Contemporary Art Center in New Jersey.
“Lost Identity” also marks the third installation at The Porch which in addition to showing physical works, artists have also been invited to transform the back of the old general store, originally built in 1890.
Visit MerchArt.shop for more information.
