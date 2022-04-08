COOPERSTOWN — A reception will mark the opening of “Communities across Continents: Adam Masava/Kenya + Upstate Artists,” from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, April 9, at the Art Garage at 689 Beaver Meadow Road.
According to a media release, the exhibit focuses on artists’ “communities” — whether family or friends or animals. International visiting artist Adam Masava will attend in person from Nairobi, Kenya, in his first trip to the United States.
Upstate community artists include Christine Alexander of East Meredith, Charlie Bremer of Otego, Ashley Norwood Cooper of Cooperstown, Christine Heller of Middlefield, Megan Irving of Westford, the late Lavern Kelley, Stephanie Marcus of Cooperstown and Lucia Phillips of Hartwick. They will offer concepts and works that include clay and wood sculpture and paintings.
Alexander offers a self-portrait, while Marcus presents a work of her small family. Bremer will exhibit a work depicting an elfin child.
Featured artist Masava will present full-figure images of the people of his informal settlement, Mukuru, outside Nairobi. He represents them as expressive colorful figures that are painted on repurposed rust-colored metal. The metal represents the material often used for roofing in Kenya.
Masava will be in the Cooperstown area several weeks and will introduce his art and culture as a de-facto community artist-in-residence. He will visit schools and organizations from pre-k at the Village Library of Cooperstown organized with the Cooperstown Art Association, to elementary art students in Oneonta, to students in the Cooperstown Graduate Program in Museum Studies.
Organizations that wish to schedule a visit may contact the Art Garage at 607-547-5327.
A European tour will follow Masava’s visit. Masava’s work was first featured at the Art Garage last fall in the solo exhibit, “Direct from Nairobi,” that concluded the gallery’s environmental and social justice series, High Alert.
The Art Garage will host a hybrid, limited-attendance Artist’s Talk at 5 p.m. Wednesday, April 13, which will also be accessible via Zoom. Preregistration required.
The exhibit will remain on view through Saturday, May 14. The gallery is open from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays and daily with a call or 607-547-5327 or text to 315-941-9607. Visit FBArtGarageCooperstown for more information.
