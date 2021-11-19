ROXBURY — A reception will mark the opening of the exhibit “Small Works” at 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20, at Roxbury Arts Center at 5025 Vega Mountain Road in Roxbury.
According to a media release, the “cash and carry” exhibit will allow anyone interested in purchasing something from the exhibit may do so the same day even though the exhibit will remain available through Jan. 8.
The annual celebratory Small Works exhibit is described in the release as a community-favorite event.
Participating artists include Sara Beames, Karen Butcher, Lisbeth Firmin, Elaine Grandy, Megan Irving, Ogden Kruger, Helane Levine-Keating, Ronald Macklin, Helene Manzo, Sheila McManus, Regina Quinn, Rhiannon Radu, Michelle Sidrane, Herrat Sommerhoff, Victoria van der Lann, Gerda Van Leeuwen, Ellen Wonga and Peter Yamoka
COVID vaccination or negative test within 48 hours is required to attend the opening reception. Masks and social distancing protocols will be in place.
Call 607-326-7908 or vist roxburyartsgroup.org for more information.
