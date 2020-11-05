The Roxbury Arts Group will host "Outside Looking In," as self-guided walking art exhibit in the village of Stamford.
There will be an opening reception from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, at Veterans Memorial Park in Stamford, and the exhibit will run through Nov. 28.
The Roxbury Arts Group is proud to present a walking art tour in partnership local Stamford businesses. ‘Outside Looking In,’ a partnership with Stamford businesses, is curated by ADHOC, a collective of artists who live and work in and around the Catskills. At the opening exhibit, guests will be provided with a map of the six businesses taking part in the walking tour. Exhibit-walkers will receive bags of individually packaged treats made at T.P.’s Café. This event is free and open to all.
Works of Beth Caspar, Laura Sue King, Hedi Kyle, Patrice Lorenz, Miguel Martinez-Riddle, Amy Masters, Elaine Mayes, Alan Powell, Ted Sheridan, Nat Thomas and Ellen Wong will be on display in the windows of Solinsky’s, The Mountain Eagle, TP’s Café, Railroad Ave Supply (ACE), Wade’s Town & County Florist and It’s Five O’Clock Somewhere. For information on this exhibit and COVID-19 guidelines, visit roxburyartsgroup.org or call 607-326-7908.
