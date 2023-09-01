ANDES — The Corner Gallery will introduce a series of paintings and sculptures by the artist Pia Dehne at a reception from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 2. The exhibit will remain through Oct. 2.
According to a media release, titled “Women in Shock,” the exhibit includes portraits of famous actresses, historical figures and singers cast in soft hues of blue, green, beige and yellow.
Dehne selected recognizable figures who personally experienced —or performed as characters who experienced — gender-based injustices during their lifetimes. All of their narratives were individually tragic and what Dehne chose to represent is the fateful moment when they recognize their tragedy. The bodies of the figures are delicately stained into stretched linen from dye-like paint diluted with water and coffee. Their clothing often disappears into the edges of the picture plane. Dehne uses concentrated pigments to draw out specific details of open mouths, big eyes, and stern eyebrows.
Dehne’s figures are described as specters of famous women whose material, social and psychic worlds re-materialize in order for the viewer to confront traumas of the past. As she stated in the release, “The shocked faces I’ve portrayed are from fairly well known women of the past, but I feel they are timeless reflections of our society and how we deal with such issues.”
Rather than take a fatalist position, Dehne’s hauntological approach conjures up a new feminist temporality. The paintings offer viewers an opportunity to remember their past in the present moment in order to imagine a more equitable future.
Dehne has been an exhibiting artist for 30 years. Her work has been the feature of several solo exhibits in NYC as well as numerous group shows in NYC, Bushel in Delhi, Johan König Gallery in Berlin and Tarble Arts Center in Charleston, Illinois.
Pia was born in Düsseldorf, Germany and received her Master of Fine Arts degree in 1994 at the Kunstakademie Düsseldorf.
Dehne later lived in Berlin before relocating to New York City in 1999. She has lived and worked in the Catskills since 2011.
The Corner Gallery is at 7 Main St. in Andes. It is open from 2 to 5 p.m. weekends and also by appointment.
Call 914-393-5996 or visit www.thecornergallery andes.com for more information.
