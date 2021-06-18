Exhibit to mark Juneteenth

ContributedIn commemoration of Juneteenth, By Hand, an exhibit of works by Destiny Palmer, will open in Walt Mead Gallery with a reception from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, June 19, at Roxbury Arts Center at 5025 Vega Mountain Road. Through her use of vintage textiles, Palmer highlights the history of the Transatlantic Slave Trade and the labor of the working class in America. The exhibit will remain through July 12. Visit roxburyartsgroup.org or call 607-326-7908 for more information.