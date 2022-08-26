The Roxbury Arts Group will present “Diary of a Milking Boob; of Mothers and Mother Shockers,” works by Alejandra Castaneda, in the Walt Meade Gallery from Sept. 3, to Oct. 22. There will be an artist reception from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3 at the Roxbury Arts Center at 5025 Vega Mountain Road in Roxbury.
The exhibit “challenges the romantic notions of motherhood through a series of self-reflective portraits,” a media release said.
“Motherhood is often viewed through rose tinted glasses. As such new mothers often only find out the realities much later as ‘Mother Shockers’,” Grants and Community Coordinator Samantha Nick said. “Alejandra’s work encourages viewers to challenge those romanticized notions and start conversation about the complete experience.”
For more information on this exhibit and the Roxbury Arts Group, visit roxburyartsgroup.org or call 607-325-7908.
