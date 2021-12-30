MARGARETVILLE — An exhibit showcasing plein air painting and other works from last summer’s Andes, Margaretville and Roxbury “Paint the Town” events, will open Thursday, Dec. 31. it will also include a reception from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 8, at Longyear Gallery at 785 Main St. in Margaretville.
A total of 17 of the participating artists will have works on display through Feb. 13. Displays of art will also be found throughout the town of Roxbury at Watershed Café, The Fierce Grizzly, Hughson & Benson Insurance and Roxbury Public Library.
Accompanying the invitational show will be an exhibit of works by Longyear Gallery members.
The Gallery is open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday through Sunday and holiday Mondays or by appointment which may be made by calling 607-326-6936 or emailing info@longyeargallery.org.
Visit longyeargallery.org for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.