ONEONTA — Community Arts Network of Oneonta will welcome artists Rhonda Harrow-Engel and Ahmed Ozsever at an exhibit opening reception from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday Dec. 4. CANO is at 11 Ford Ave. in Oneonta.
According to a media release, in a series of paintings and pastels titled “Leaving NYC,” Harrow-Engel finds abstraction in common, even mundane objects from her life in a pre-war apartment on the upper east side, creating images that “pull you into the painting with a sense of the familiar.”
Ozsever presents work created in transcontinental collaboration with Najeera D. This multimedia installation, “An Unusable Archive,” explores the relationship between language and architectural space in a series of dimensional collages in which objects coincide to create a curated record that bares the traces of architectural and anthropological research.
Through different approaches, all three artists touch upon themes that are universal, but which also speak to the experience of isolation during 2020-2021: Rhonda explores the transcendence of the closed-in spaces and mundane objects around her, and Ahmed and Najeera collaborate verbally while physically distanced and remote, creating works that expand beyond their physical limitations.
The exhibit will be available during gallery hours from 2 to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 11 a.m. to 3 .m. Saturday and Sunday through Dec. 18.
Visit www.canoneonta.org for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.