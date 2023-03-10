SCHOHARIE — Schoharie Economic Enterprise Corp., in collaboration with Schoharie County Arts and SCA board member Christine Harris, will host the photography exhibit, “Abloom” at a gallery called 287 Main. A reception to formally launch the galley space and exhibit will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, March 12.
According to a media release, the exhibit reflects how LA-native Harris found the connection to her art in Schoharie County. Harris reinvented herself when she made the move from Los Angeles to upstate New York in search of a simpler life. In Sharon Springs, she discovered what she refers to as a vibrant arts community that nourished her creative spirit and sparked the discovery of a new career.
As an artist, Harris was drawn to the beauty and intricacies of flowers, honing her technical skills and developing a keen eye for detail through her floral photography. “With each flower I photograph, I strive to capture its grace and beauty, its delicate lines and curves,” she said. “The magic happens when I process the images, revealing something new and unexpected, a glimpse into the soul of the subject.”
This gallery is also the kick-off of a partnership with SEEC and the Arts Council. 287 Main is calling its walls home to showcase artistic talent from the county. Throughout the year, visitors will be able to stop by 287 Main to see installations representing the variety of that talent.
The installation of “Abloom” will be at 287 Main through May. Prints will also be available for purchase, and a portion of each sale will be donated to Schoharie County Arts.
According to Schoharie County Arts President Lisa Ovitt, “Schoharie County Arts is excited to partner with SEEC to bring art to Main Street, and we are delighted that our own Christine Harris is kicking off the collaboration. This gallery is the perfect way to launch the partnership that will create more opportunities to highlight the dynamic artistic talent from across the County.”
SEEC Executive Director of SEEC Julie Pacatte added, “We are thrilled to be hosting Abloom as a way to celebrate our collective creativity and create meaningful connections among the people who fuel our creative economy.”
287 Main is a collaborative work space that reportedly appeals to the more traditional professionals, but also the creative professionals that have created a variety of opportunities to apply their skills in the 21st-century economy. The space itself is designed to be a canvas of itself and areas of the building have been used as backdrops in photo shoots, ranging from traditional product photography to a more edgy and stylized shoot.
287 Main is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays.
Visit www.seecny.org/abloom, or call 518-517-1700 for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.