ONEONTA — A talk by artist Ahmed Ozsever will be presented at 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 24, at Community Arts Network of Oneonta at 11 Ford Ave. in Oneonta, as well as on Zoom.
According to a media release, Ozsever will discuss the exhibit, “A Collection and a Place” that he shares with Neeraja D in CANO’s Kubiak Gallery.
The works are described as an investigation into the language of place and transforms found materials to blur the distinction between a fictional and archetypal archive.
The artist from Bloomington, Indiana, will also share the history and trajectory of the duo’s dialog-driven practice.
He will highlight how their partnership has evolved relative to their respective locations and how working collaboratively has impacted their independent working processes. Neeraja is based in Bangalore, India.
Artists are reminded that the deadline to apply to be included in the 2022-23 season at CANO is Jan. 31. Applications are available at www.canoneonta.org/call-for-artists.
Call 607-432-2070, visit CANO at www.canoneonta.org or find them on Facebook for more information.
