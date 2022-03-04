COOPERSTOWN — The Cooperstown Art Association will unveil two exhibits and re-open its Gallery Shop Friday, March 11, at 22 Main St. in Cooperstown.
According to a media release, “An Artistic Discovery,” a collective exhibit of artwork by Otsego County High School art students will be in Gallery A. Three jurors will present six awards of merit as well as additional citations in the exhibit. The merit award winners will compete in the 19th Congressional District for a chance to represent New York and have their entry displayed at the capitol building along with 49 others.
“Outta This World,” in Gallery B, represents a collaborative art project between kindergarten and first grade students and high school art students from Milford Central School.
Both exhibits will be on display through April 1.
Gallery hours are from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
The Gallery Shop features artwork and fine crafts and will be open s through October.
Visit www.cooperstownart.com for more information.
