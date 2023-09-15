SUNY ONEONTA — SUNY Oneonta recently unveiled the semester’s first two exhibits, “Between Wind and Water” in Martin-Mullen Gallery and “Jean Parish Scholarship: 2022-24” in the Project Space Gallery.
“Between Wind and Water” is a solo exhibit of sculptures by Jefferson-based artist Richard Friedberg.
“Jean Parish Scholarship: 2022-24” is a group exhibit featuring work by the 2022-23 and 2023-24 student recipients of the Jean Parish Scholarship: Julia Bogart, Lulu Q. Burkowski, Clayton Davis, Kelsey Etienne, Kelsey Greene, Victoria Hallenbeck, Kento Igarashi, Nicholas Keller, Stephanie Mallen, Ashley Pink, Christine Schmitt, Paige Splendido, and Victoria Villaverde.
Displayed works include inkjet print photography, knitting, digital videos and animations, mixed media and various canvases.
Both exhibits will remain on display until Oct. 7. Both galleries are open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday.
