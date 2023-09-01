STAMFORD — A theatrical journey will be presented at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 7, at 76 Main St. in Stamford.
According to a media release, Family Acid Trip is part of the Kaats Cradle Theater series. Creators and performers Hannah Mitchell and Nathan Repasz will put the final touches on their fringe festival-bound interdisciplinary performance as part of the series before they bring it to the Cannonball Festival in the Philly Fringe.
Family Acid Trip is a work of experimental theater and music about a family trying to heal themselves through a shared psychedelic experience. Using elements/influences of clowning, liturgical chant, bouffon and folk music, the show will explore themes of death, decomposition, rebirth, re-wilding, and bird calls. The natural world speaks to the members of this family as they wait expectantly for this mysterious, unfamiliar experience to unfold, and they reckon with the dawning possibility that the LSD might not be what they’d thought.
Mitchell is an actor, theater-maker, and educator whose process is guided by the improvisational arts of clown and improv. She collaborates on new and experimental works of theater, devises live comedy bits, and regularly performs with her improv group, Milk Run, and the experimental theater collective, CHILD.
Repasz is an interdisciplinary theater artist and musician who explores the liminal zones between groove/noise, sense/nonsense, and improvisation/predetermination in his solo work and as an ensemble member values collaboration and devised work across media.
The $5 suggested donation may be paid at the door or pay-what-you-can tickets in advance are available at https://bit.ly/familyacidtriptix.
