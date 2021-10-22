MIDDLEBURGH — W. Whitman Books will present singer/songwriter Louise Mosrie at the store’s performance space at 304 Main St. in Middleburgh at 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23.
The 90-minute concert will be limited to 20 ticket holders.
All seats are reserved. Tickets must be purchased in advance during store hours, or purchased with a debit/credit card via online invoice by emailing w.whitmanbooks@yahoo.com.
Upcoming 7 p.m. concerts include Sara Milonovich with Greg Anderson on Saturday, Nov. 6; Trae Sheehan on Nov. 20; and Tracy Grammer at 3 p.m. Dec. 5.
Call 518-827-3377 for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.