FLEISCHMANNS —1053 Main Street Gallery in Fleischmanns will present “Falling Forward,” a solo exhibit of paintings by artist Gary Mayer, from Jan. 8 through Feb. 13, with an opening reception set from 4 to 7 p.m. opening day.
According to a media release, “Falling Forward” focuses on the discovery and pursuit of a new and unfamiliar way of working. “Getting to that place is not always a clear path as there are self-imposed obstacles that block and that I trip over. There is comfort in working in a familiar way that gives a certain result. We fall backwards into that familiarity. ‘Falling Forward’ is about arriving at some new place,” Mayer said in the release.
During the pandemic, Mayer concentrated on large paintings. They were based on drawings he made over the years described as forms, some wildly different, all invented but from their source in nature: trees, plants, animals and the human form.
The paintings always maintained a figure to ground relationship. While some might see the forms as abstract, they were always rooted in a place. They referenced a landscape setting and some sort of sky; a place for the forms to rest or sit upon.
Mayer is from Detroit, Michigan. He studied art at Wayne State University in Detroit and became influenced by a group of artists called the Cass Corridor School, named after the area where they lived and worked.
Gary moved to NYC in 1982 from his native Detroit. He has shown his work at museums such as The Bronx Museum of the Arts and the Everson Museum in Syracuse.
He received his Master of Fine Arts degree from the Maryland Institute School of Art where he was a graduate assistant to abstract expressionist painter Grace Hartigan.
In 2004, after spending more than 20 years in NYC and Brooklyn, he moved to the Catskills.
In the last decade he has shown his work widely in the area, helped form the GreenKill art space in Kingston and joined the Longyear Gallery in Margaretville.
