NORWICH — St. Patrick’s Day will be celebrated early in Norwich when The Ryan Clan performs at 7 p.m. Saturday, March 4, at Martin W. Kappell Theater at 27 W. Main St.
According to a media release, the six-member band is known throughout the Southern Tier as an upbeat, high-energy, foot stomping, hand-clapping, dance-worthy family band.
The band has been performing authentic Irish music for more than two decades. Brothers Dan, Tom and Pat will be joined by Tom’s son Brennan, cousin Frank and brother-in-law Bill.
Instruments that will be heard include guitar, mandolin, banjo, the Irish bouzouki and bass.
Call 607-326-2787 or visit ChenangoArts.org for more information and tickets.
