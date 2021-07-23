Family concert to celebrate music of Latin America

WEST KORTRIGHT — the West Kortright Centre will present a free family music concert featuring Sonia De Los Santos at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 25.
According to a media release, the musical celebration of Latin America will include messages of community music-making and cultural bridge-building designed to entertain and inspire children and grown-ups of all backgrounds. A community engagement demonstration and question-and-answer session will follow the performance.
The event is part of the West Kortright Centre’s Songbird Sessions series of free outdoor events for families and is sponsored by a grant from Delaware County Tourism and Development and by funding from the Mid Atlantic Arts Foundation. Donations are welcome.
The concert will be held rain or shine under a tent. Reservations are recommended at westkc.org. Day-of walk-ups will want to bring lawn seating and arrive early to check-in.
Sonia De Los Santos was born in Monterrey, Mexico. In 2007, she started touring the world with the Grammy Award-winning group Dan Zanes and Friends, singing in English and Spanish, playing guitar and jarana. In 2015, she released her first solo family music album titled Mi Viaje: De Nuevo León to the New York Island (Parents’ Choice Foundation Gold Award Winner), a collection of songs that reflect her experiences growing up in Mexico, moving to another country, learning about other cultures, and in the process, feeling closer to her own heritage. She was nominated in 2019 for a Latin Grammy® with her second family music album titled ¡Alegría! and has been hailed by Billboard as “one of the Latin Children’s music artists you should know” and “Best Latin Children’s Music.”
De Los Santos has been featured on NBC’s Visiones, Sirius XM’s Kids Place Live, and WXPN’s Kids Corner among others. She has also made numerous appearances as a singer and guitarist on TV shows like ABC’s Good Morning America, CBS’s The Early Show, and Sprout’s The Sunny Side up Show and has performed with her band in venues and festivals such as Lincoln Center, Carnegie Hall, Lollapalooza, Austin City Limits, The Getty Museum and Smithsonian Folklife Festival.
