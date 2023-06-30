WEST KORTRIGHT — It’s not Woodstock, it’s Kidstock with an exclamation point, an outdoor family festival with performances, activities and food concessions.
The reportedly popular event will return rain or shine at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 1, at West Kortright Center.
According to a media release, Mike the Juggler will start things off at 11 a.m., followed by Bubble Circus with Doug Rougeux at 11:30 a.m., Brasskill at 1 p.m. and Rolie Polie Guacamole at 2:30 p.m.
There is a suggested donation of $20 per family.
WKC is at 49 W. Kortright Church Road near East Meredith.
Visit https://tinyurl.com/5cfssw8s for more information and to register.
