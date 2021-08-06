Family puppet show to be presented at WKC

WEST KORTRIGHT — The West Kortright Centre will present a free family puppet show, Sister Rain and Brother Sun, by Catskill Puppet Theater at 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 8.
The event is part of The WKC’s Songbird Sessions, a series of free outdoor events for families made possible by a grant from The A. Lindsay & Olive B. O’Connor Foundation.
The event will be held rain or shine, either in open air or under the event tent, as dictated by the weather.
Reservations are recommended in case of rain, as tent seating is limited. For an open-air performance, attendees will want to bring their own lawn seating. Donations are welcome.
According to a media release, Catskill Puppet Theater using art, music, drama and American folk culture, the team carries on the living tradition of the old traveling puppet troupes, transforming spaces into fantasy worlds with their full sets, colorful scenery and large puppets.
Sister Rain and Brother Sun is a musical nature-tale, featuring a blend of humor, drama, magical special effects and audience participation.
The story is acted out by large, animated rod puppets with chiseled features and elaborate costumes.
Characters include Mother Nature, Little Bear, Sister Rain and Brother Sun — a huge, talking sun face seven feet in diameter with movable mouth and eyes. When Sister Rain becomes jealous of Brother Sun and stops watering the Earth, Mother Nature and the audience must join forces to save the day. The show includes original music.
Visit westkc.org for reservations.
Call 607-278-5454 or email info@westkc.org for more information.
