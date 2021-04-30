'Family Revealed' virtual concert planned

Music on the Delaware will host a virtual concert at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 8, with Reggie Harris.
Harris is a singer and songwriter who grew up in Philadelphia but now lives in the Catskills.
In the May 8 performance, “Family Revealed,” Harris will shares his story that started on the Hickory Hill plantation in Ashland, Virginia, as a descendant of a slave, Bibhanna, and her master, General Williams Carter Wickham, presenters said in a media release. “He will take on us on an incredible journey with his extraordinary gifts to bring to life the relationship he develops with his white cousins,” the release said.
He and his cousin were interviewed for the New York Times article in June 2020, “When the Toppled Statue is of Your Great-great-grandfather.” In July 2020, Harris appeared on Don Lemmon’s weekly podcast, “Silence is not an option,” in the feature “Monumental Conversations.”
Harris is a founding artist at the John F. Kennedy Center’s Challenging Education Through the Arts program. He serves as a musical education director and is a board member of the Unitarian Universalist Living Legacy Project Music Program.
For more than 40 years, he has performed in the U.S., Canada and across Europe. Venues have included The Kennedy Center, The Brooklyn Academy of Music, The Smithsonian Institute as well as theater arts centers, festivals, universities and schools.
Those who wish to view the concert must register on the Walton Theatre website, waltontheatre.org.
There is a suggested donation of $10.
There will be an intermission and an opportunity to win door prizes.
