STAMFORD — The Preserve Players will return with “Page to Stage,” an annual presentation of original short plays written and performed by local writers and actors on the mountainside stage of the Michael Kudish Natural History Preserve. Performances are scheduled from 5 to 7:30 p.m. July 8, and 1 to 3:30 p.m. July 9.
According to a media release, each year, writers are offered a theme to create a set of plays with this year’s being Family.
A total of 12 plays feature the works of local writers T.M. Bradshaw, Annie Breglia, Lizz Donnelly, Rita Galchus, EA Karl, Brian Kletchka, Catherine Morrison, Rod Sauquillo, Bonnie Turan, David Turan, and Rick Van Valkenburg.
Performing, directing, and collaborating are Catskills actors ranging in age from 8 to 70, Mavis Aguirre, Rafael Aguirre, Annie Breglia, Mike Breglia, Marisa Caruso, Gabe Faure-Brac, Kylee Hendrickson, Annette Jiminez, Annabella Jiminez, Lee Lattimer, Gianna Rhodes, Christopher “CJ” Rhodes, Rod Sauquillo, Carol Ann Siemion, Usha Tagliaferro, Betty Tash, and David J Turan.
Admission is free and open to all ages. Donations to the preserve will be accepted.
Organized and directed by Michael Kudish Natural History Preserve Executive Director David Turan and Stamford resident Marisa Caruso, Family is part of the community project performance series called “Page to Stage,” in which the theater group Performance Plus partners with the Preserve Players to produce a collection of local original plays illuminating the process of script development.
Performances will take place at the Michael Kudish Natural History Preserve near 2515 Tower Mountain Road in Stamford.
Described as comedic, serious, absurd, the plays of Family span a range of familial dynamics.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.