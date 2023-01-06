ONEONTA — The 2022-23 season of the Metropolitan Opera will continue to be screened live in high definition at Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center at 24 Market St. in Oneonta.
According to information provided on the opera company’s website, the season’s offerings include company premieres, new productions and classic repertory favorites.
“Fedora” will be presented next on Saturday, Jan. 14. It has a run time of two hours and 25 minutes.
Umberto Giordano’s drama, described as exhilarating, will return to the Met repertory for the first time in 25 years.
Packed with memorable melodies, showstopping arias, and explosive confrontations, “Fedora” requires a cast of thrilling voices to take flight, and the Met’s new production promises to deliver. Soprano Sonya Yoncheva, one of today’s most riveting artists, sings the title role of the 19th-century Russian princess who falls in love with her fiancé’s murderer, Count Loris, sung by star tenor Piotr Beczała.
Soprano Rosa Feola is the Countess Olga, Fedora’s confidant, and baritone Lucas Meachem is the diplomat De Siriex, with much-loved Met maestro Marco Armiliato conducting.
Director David McVicar delivers a detailed and dramatic staging based around an ingenious fixed set that, like a Russian nesting doll, unfolds to reveal the opera’s three distinctive settings — a palace in St. Petersburg, a fashionable Parisian salon, and a picturesque villa in the Swiss Alps.
All performances will begin at 12:55 p.m. The doors on Market Street will open at noon. Operas are presented in the upstairs theater.
Tickets will go on sale to the general public an hour before each show and may be purchased at the door. General admission tickets are $25 for adults and $20 for seniors. Student tickets are $15.
Drinks and lunch food items will also be available to purchase during the show.
Visit Foothills on Facebook and www.metopera.org/season/in-cinemas/ for more information on the Met’s live movie theater transmissions.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.