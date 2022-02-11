COOPERSTOWN — The 2022 season at Fenimore Art Museum will include nine new exhibits.
According to a media release, the summer months will be highlighted by two exhibits. “Drawn from Life: Three Generations of Wyeth Figure Studies” from May 7 to Sept. 5, is an exploration of the Wyeth family, primarily N.C., Andrew and Jamie. The exhibit, described as insightful, examines the process of how each individually honed their expertise of rendering the human form through academic exercises conducted both in the studio and in some cases, the morgue.
“Unmasking Venice: American Artists in the City of Water,” from May 28 to Sept. 5, explores the two Venetian worlds depicted by American artists during the late 19th to early 20th centuries and includes work by a group of artists, including Jane Peterson and Henry Ossawa Tanner.
Other exhibits scheduled for this year are “Ralph Fasanella: Americans Unseen” from April 1 to Sept. 18; “North by Nuuk: Greenland After Rockwell Kent” from April 1 to Dec. 31; “Al Hirschfeld: Caricaturist to the Stars” from April 1 to Sept. 11; “The Art of Observation: The Best of Photographer Elliott Erwitt” from Sept. 17 to Dec. 31; “Mary Shelley: Art of the Everyday” from Sept. 21 to Dec. 31; “Tales from the Rockabout Hills: Paintings by D. Michael Price” from Sept. 17 to Dec. 31; and “Jonathan Kirk — Abstract Sculpture: Fables, Foibles, and other Machinations” from Oct. 1 to Dec. 31.
Ongoing exhibits include the Eugene and Clare Thaw Collection of American Indian Art, The Coopers of Cooperstown, Fine Art from the Permanent Collection and American Memory: Recalling the Past in Folk Art.
Fenimore Art Museum, on state Route 80 just outside Cooperstown, is scheduled to reopen on April 1.
Visit FenimoreArt.org for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.