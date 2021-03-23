Fenimore Art Museum to open exhibit season April 1

Fenimore Art Museum just outside of Cooperstown, has announced its 2021 schedule with a return to a full season of exhibits on view April 1 to Dec. 31.
According to a media release, visitors will see photographs from Ansel Adams, an extensive private collection of works from 1980s pop-art icon Keith Haring, original paintings from children’s book author Jan Brett, artwork from the creator of the bestselling “Arthur “adventure book series, Marc Brown, and more. A total of 11 exhibits will be presented in 2021 alongside Fenimore’s collections of fine art, folk art and Native American art, including The Eugene and Clare Thaw Collection of American Indian Art.
“After a year of postponements, closures and uncertainty, we welcome the public back to Fenimore with a full season of world-class art,” Paul S. D’Ambrosio, Fenimore Art Museum president and CEO, said in a media release. “The museum provides a safe and beautiful environment for our guests, indoors and out. Visitors can enjoy the wide-open space and natural beauty of our lakeside location as well as the work of some of the most iconic names in the art world – including Ansel Adams and Keith Haring.”
The museum will reopen April 1 with “The World of Jan Brett” through May 16 and “Manzanar: The Wartime Photographs of Ansel Adams” through July 25.
The Brett exhibit will feature 70 original paintings from 13 of Brett’s bestselling books. There will also be a program “Story Time Live,” with Brett via Zoom at 10: 30 a.m. Saturday, April 17. The cost is $9 for members and $10 for nonmembers.
Adams’ Manzanar photographs, created in 1943, are a departure from his signature style of landscape photography and serve as documentation of the Japanese relocation camp in California. There were be two programs featuring a discussion with Adams’ son Michael via Zoom. They will be at 2 p.m. Saturdays, May 1 and June 19. Tickets will be $9 for members and $10 for nonmembers.
The summer season will be highlighted by “Keith Haring: Radiant Vision” from May 29 through Sept. 6. Featuring an extensive collection of lithographs, silkscreens, drawings on paper and posters, the exhibit “details the full arc of Haring’s short but prolific career,” the release said. Museum admission is free for visitors age 18 and younger during the run of the exhibit.
On Aug. 7, Fenimore will present “Believe in Yourself: What We Learned from Arthur” through the end of the year. The exhibit will highlight the art of Marc Brown, the creator of the bestselling “Arthur” adventure book series and numerous other children’s books.
During the same time “Toying With the World: Works by Laurie Krasny Brown” will be on display. Brown makes “small art that sparks curiosity and invites the viewer in for a closer examination,” presenters said in the release. The season will also include “Elegant Line/Powerful Shape: Elements of Native American Art” and “Karl Bodmer: Travels in North America,” which will run through the entire season, “Water as Muse: Paintings by Mary Nolan” through Sept. 12, “Hamilton’s Final Act: Enemies and Allies” through July 25.
Fenimore will continue to follow its COVID-19 safety plan in accordance with guidelines provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and New York, the release said. Fenimore Art Museum will be open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays through May 2, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily starting May 3. For more information, visit FenimoreArt.org.
