COOPERSTOWN — Fenimore Art Museum’s Glimmer Globe Theatre will present their first full musical production: the Tony-nominated “A Year with Frog and Toad.” Matinee performances take place on Saturday and Sunday afternoons at 1 p.m., Sept. 9 — 24, set against the backdrop of shimmering Otsego Lake in the museum’s Lucy B. Hamilton Amphitheater. Tickets available in advance at eventbrite.com or at Fenimore’s front desk on the day of the performance.
This wholesome adventure is sure to delight audiences of all ages. Join Frog and Toad for a year’s worth of wild adventures, as they and their animal friends discover the true value of friendship. Get ready for baking hijinks, exciting sledding trips, beachside pandemonium, spooky stories told in the dark and more, all paired with a jazzy, infectious score. Many of Arnold Lobel’s most famous tales find their place in this most eventful of years!
Advance tickets are available through eventbrite.com and cost $15 for adults ages 13-64, $12.50 for members and seniors ages 65 and up, $10 for children ages 3-12, and are free for ages 2 and under. Performance details will be sent via e-mail to ticket holders prior to the performance. The show runs just under two hours, including intermission. Find the rain date policy on the eventbrite page.
Visitors are encouraged to bring blankets and chairs, though they are not required. In the event of rain, a concert version of the performance will take place in the Fenimore’s auditorium. If you have any questions, please contact m.tamburrino@fenimoreart.org.
“A Year with Frog and Toad” is sponsored in part by Robert and Esther Black Family Foundation, NYCM Insurance, The Clark Foundation, and C.J. Heilig Foundation, Inc., and is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International. All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI. The production is licensed by Music Theatre International.
Fenimore Art Museum is located at 5798 State Route 80, less than one mile from the center of Cooperstown. For more information visit FenimoreArt.org.
