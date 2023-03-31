COOPERSTOWN — Fenimore Art Museum will present 12 exhibits in 2023 alongside its collections of fine art, folk art, and Native American art.
According to a media release, the museum will reopen Saturday, April 1, with five exhibits including Randy Johnson: Storytelling with Photographs from April 1 to Sept. 17, which features photography from the Hall of Fame pitcher in his first-ever solo show. The exhibit will feature an array of images captured by Johnson during his many treks across Africa.
The summer season will be highlighted by M.C. Escher: Infinite Variations from May 27 to Sept. 4. Described as a major exhibit spanning the Dutch artist’s entire career, more than 160 works will be displayed from a private collection. Visitors will find some of Escher’s most iconic pieces including Day and Night, Drawing Hands, Waterfall, Eye, and Relativity, plus numerous seldomly displayed prints.
The comprehensive exhibit traces the imagery that made Escher one of the world’s most recognized artists.
Escher’s fascination with mathematical theory motivated him to produce imagery that constantly challenged notions of reality and its underlying structures. This exhibit chronicles his journey by presenting the full range of media in which he worked. Visitors will see many pieces which were originally part of the Escher Estate including woodcuts, lithographs, etchings and even a lithography stone. The exhibition displays some of his most iconic works including Day and Night, influenced by Moorish designs in Spain. Examples like Day and Night feature interlocking forms and transformation on a surreal canvas. Visitors will also see the 14-foot-long Metamorphosis and the well-recognized Ascending and Descending, a 1960 print of an impossible building with a staircase that mirrors a möbius strip.
Aside from additional iconic images that made this artist famous, such as Drawing Hands, Waterfall, Eye, and Relativity, the collection features numerous seldomly displayed prints including the Griffin of Borghese, Still Life and Street and the entire set of his mezzotints (eight in total). It also includes one reported to be among the earliest and extremely rare large format drawings done by the artist.
The exhibit was organized by Pan Art Connections.
Randy Johnson: Storytelling with Photographs includes intimate shots of the people he engaged with and the abundance of wildlife he encountered. The imagery weaves together a visually appealing tour of the continent.
Randy Johnson: Storytelling with Photographs is the culmination of four visits to separate regions of the continent, with the goal of creating a visual document. The exhibit features sections on Ethiopia and its people; Rwanda and its silverback gorilla population; the great herd migrations of Eastern Africa; and portraits of various animals photographed in the wild. A total of 30 large prints will be on view.
Johnson’s career as a Major League pitcher is well documented, but his passion for photography is not as widely known. It began when he studied photojournalism at the University of Southern California from 1983-1985. Following his retirement from baseball in 2010, the five-time Cy Young Award winner was able to revive earlier aspirations and devote his full attention to the craft.
Swarm: Works from April 1 to May 14
Ashley Norwood Cooper is drawn to the idea that swarming shapes can hold paintings together even as they create chaos and disorder. The exhibit of paintings examines how humans interact with swarming bees, butterflies, and even ghost rabbits.
Cooper’s work explores the creative lives of women, the awkwardness of family relationships, and the unpredictability of the natural world. She has exhibited in solo and group shows in the U.S. and Europe including First Street Gallery (NYC), ZINC Contemporary (Seattle) and Galerie Thomas Fuchs (Stuttgart, Germany). Her work has been featured in New American Paintings and on the I Like Your Work podcast. Her debut at VOLTA NYC 2020 garnered write ups in The New York Times and Arcade Projects Zine (Columbia University). Cooper’s paintings are included in public and private collections in the United States and Europe including the McEvoy Foundation for the Arts (San Francisco) and Greenville County Museum of Art (South Carolina).
Psychedelic: Rock & Roll Poster Art from April 1 to June 11
The late 1960s saw the arrival of a new counterculture in San Francisco. The hippies brought with them their own sense of style and musical taste. Two musical venues, the Avalon Ballroom and the Fillmore Auditorium, hosted “dances” that brought new psychedelic rock music onto the scene. The Grateful Dead, Jefferson Airplane, and The Doors were some of the notable bands to play at these shows. To promote their concerts, the venues employed young artists and printing shops to produce advertising posters.
The artists used their assignments as a chance to experiment with color and visual techniques that were intentionally designed to fool the eye and mind. Poster artists Victor Moscoso and Wes Wilson were notable among others who cleverly concealed typography within their designs. The catchiness and complexity of the flyers worked as a promotional tool for the concerts, but these posters also became desired artwork in their own right.
Many posters from the original concerts were eventually re-printed in later editions for sale, however, the posters in this show were collected directly from first run prints. Teenagers in Berkeley, California would wait for the weekly deliveries of the newest additions; posters would be stolen out of shop windows or from the nearby UC Berkeley campus as soon as they were put up. These young collectors of the 1960s Bay Area recognized the value of these prints for their immediate and long-term appeal. They are still traded and collected today as significant documents of musical history, as well as for being visual pioneers in the field of design.
Imprinted: The American Painter-Etcher Movement from April 1 to May 10
Featuring 20 etchings and two paintings from Fenimore Art Museum’s collection, Imprinted examines the American Painter-Etcher Movement. Also known as the Etching Revival, the movement sought to re-establish public appreciation for etching and counter the popular view that engraving was solely a way to make affordable reproductions of artwork. Painter-Etchers rejected the hard line, tight handling, and high finish of engraving in favor of a freer, sketchier style, and a more personally expressive and spontaneous mood. This goal emphasizes the original training of the movement’s “members” who were trained painters and watercolorists, such as Thomas Waterman Wood and Samuel Colman. These artists aspired to embed their etchings with the same aesthetic originality as their paintings.
Day to Night, photographer Stephen Wilkes’ most defining project, began in 2009. Working from a fixed camera angle, Wilkes captures the fleeting moments of humanity and light as time passes. After 24 hours of photographing and over 1500 images taken, he selects the best moments of the day and night. Using time as a guide, all of these moments are seamlessly blended into a single photograph in post-production, visualizing places that are part of our collective memory.
For this project, Wilkes and his team have traveled to some of the world’s most well-known locations, including the Grand Canyon, Paris, Venice and several celebrated places in New York City, such as the Flatiron Building and Coney Island. In each image, the landscape is beautifully captured with vibrant color and incredible detail.
For more than two decades, Stephen Wilkes (b. 1957) has been widely recognized for his fine art and commercial photography. His photographs have appeared in The New York Times, Vanity Fair, and Time, among many others. Day to Night has been featured on CBS Sunday Morning as well as dozens of other prominent media outlets.
Crafting Freedom: The Life and Legacy of Free Black Potter Thomas W. Commeraw from June 24 to Sept. 24
The New-York Historical Society presents the first exhibit to bring overdue attention to Thomas W. Commeraw, a successful Black craftsman who was long assumed to be white. Formerly enslaved, Commeraw rose to prominence as a free Black entrepreneur, owning and operating a successful pottery in New York City. Over a period of two decades, he amassed property, engaged in debates over state and national politics, and participated in New York City’s free Black community.
For two centuries, the story of craftsman Thomas W. Commeraw was lost to history. Surviving vessels attest to his skill at the potter’s wheel, while historical records document his activities as business owner, family man, and engaged citizen. His story is unique, yet his experience is also representative of the countless Black Americans who obtained their freedom but still struggled to assert their equality in a nation that denied them full rights as citizens.
Additional exhibits will include A Tale of Star-Crossed Lovers: Romeo and Juliet in Opera and Art from April 1 to Sept. 10; A Cabinet of Curious Matters: Work by Callahan and Whitten from Sept. 16 to Dec. 31; Frog and Toad & Other Friends: The World of Arnold Lobel from Sept. 23 to Dec. 31; Nature Composed: Paintings and Tapestries by Adrianne Lobel from Sept. 23 to Dec. 31; and Shaped by the Loom: Weaving Worlds in the American Southwest from Oct. 7 to Dec. 31.
Ongoing exhibits will include the Eugene and Clare Thaw Collection of American Indian Art and American Memory: Recalling the Past in Folk Art. New for 2023 are On the Shores of Lake Otsego and Travelogue: American Artists Abroad.
Spring museum hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday.
Visit FenimoreArt.org for more information.
