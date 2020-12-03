Fenimore exhibit takes on holiday theme

“Decking the Halls,” an exhibit featuring ornaments, cards, music and photographs showcasing the history of holiday traditions, will open Saturday, Dec. 5, at Fenimore Art Museum just outside Cooperstown.
The exhibit, which uses objects and images from the museum’s collections will be on display through Dec. 31.
The exhibit addresses questions such as “Where did the legend of Santa Claus come from?” and “Have we always sung the same carols at the holidays?” and also looks at Cooperstown’s local traditions, including the writings of Susan Fenimore Cooper, which tell of villagers decorating for the holidays as far back as the 1840s, according to a media release from the museum. Art that reflects the “spirit and comfort” of the holiday season will also be on display.
Other exhibits, including “Pete Souza: Two Presidents, One Photographer,” will remain on display through the end of the year.
Fenimore Art Museum is at 5798 State Route 80 and is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays through Dec. 31.
It will be closed Christmas Day. For more information, visit FenimoreArt.org.
