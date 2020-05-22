Fenimore Art Museum's Glimmer Globe Theatre and The Farmers' Museum's Templeton Players in Cooperstown announced a full schedule of virtual performing arts programming to be presented in place of the regular 2020 summer season.
Due to the restrictions on public gatherings, this season's productions of "The Tempest" by William Shakespeare and "A Moon for the Misbegotten" by Eugene O'Neill have been rescheduled to the summer of 2021, the museums announced in a media release. In their place, the museums will present a lineup of free programming, which will include new virtual productions of full plays, fully staged productions from the Glimmer Globe Theatre Archive, collaborative open mic nights, storytelling evenings, virtual theatrical workshops for all ages, and more, according to a media release.
Starting June 5, and on the first Friday of each month, Glimmer Globe Theatre will release a past production from its archives, recorded live in the Lucy B. Hamilton Amphitheater. They include "The Taming of the Shrew" (2019), "Othello" (2018), "A Midsummer Night's Dream" (2017) and "Macbeth" (2015) — all released for free across the museums’ social media platforms.
Later in the summer, Glimmer Globe Theatre will presents two new virtual productions: William Shakespeare's "Love's Labour's Lost" in July, and Oscar Wilde's "A Woman of No Importance" in August. Auditions will be open to the public via video submission.
The Templeton Players will host a series of collaborative seasonal performances for all ages. "American Voices," an open-mic style event featuring performances of American speeches from more than 100 years ago, will be released as part of the museum's Independence Day celebration on July 4. In August, the players will host "An Evening of Fairytales and Folk Tales." The summer will end with Glimmer Globe Theatre's Open Mic Night 2.0, which will again be open to performers of all disciplines.
In June, the museums will release a series of short theatrical workshops, games and activities, accessible to all ages. The videos will be released every two weeks, presented by Danielle Henrici, her husband, Michael Henrici, and Mike Tamburrino.
The summer season will close out with the September release of Glimmer Globe Theatre’s first audio production: "The Tempest: A Glimmer Globe" Audio Drama, with music, effects and performances by Glimmer Globe mainstays, the release said.
The schedule is as follows:
June 5: "The Taming of the Shrew" (from the archive, 2019);
July 4: "American Voices: An Open Mic Night" with the Templeton Players (new production);
July 10: "A Midsummer Night’s Dream" (from the archive, 2017);
July 17: "Love’s Labours Lost" by William Shakespeare presented by Glimmer Globe Theatre (new production);
Aug. 7: "Othello" (from the archive, 2018);
Aug. 14: "An Evening of Fairytales and Fables" with the Templeton Players (new production);
Aug. 21: "A Woman of No Importance" by Oscar Wilde presented by Glimmer Globe Theatre (new production);
Aug 28: Glimmer Globe Theatre’s Virtual Open Mic Night 2.0 (new production);
Sept. 4: "Macbeth" (from the archive, 2015);
Sept. 11: "The Tempest," A Glimmer Globe Audio Drama (new production).
For more information or to be involved in the season, email Tamburrino at m.tamburrino@fenimoreart.org, follow Fenimore Art Museum on Instagram and Facebook, sign up for enewsletters, or visit FenimoreArt.org.
