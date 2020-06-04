Fenimore Art Museum's Glimmer Globe Theatre and The Farmers' Museum's Templeton Players are looking for individuals interested in taking part in their 2020 Virtual Performing Arts Season. There are plenty of opportunities for performers of all disciplines to participate this summer, presenters said in a media release.
Four upcoming programs are currently accepting auditions and submissions. These include auditions for Shakespeare's "Love's Labours Lost" or Oscar Wilde's "A Woman of No Importance" and performance submissions for either "American Voices" or "An Evening of Fairytales, Folktales and Fables." Visit fenimoreartmuseum.org/auditions for access to audition monologues, scripts, as well as information on how to audition and submit online.
The Virtual Performing Arts Season began Friday, June 5. with "The Taming of the Shrew," a 2019 performance from the archive.
The rest of the schedule is as follows:
July 4: "American Voices: An Open Mic Night with the Templeton Players," a new production, accepting submissions.
July 10: "A Midsummer Night’s Dream" from the archive, 2017.
July 17: "Love’s Labours Lost" by William Shakespeare presented by Glimmer Globe Theatre, a new production, accepting auditions.
Aug. 7: "Othello" from the archive, 2018.
Aug. 14: :An Evening of Fairytales and Fables" with the Templeton Players, a new production, accepting submissions.
Aug. 21: "A Woman of No Importance: by Oscar Wilde presented by Glimmer Globe Theatre, a new production, accepting auditions.
Aug. 28: Glimmer Globe Theatre’s "Virtual Open Mic Night 2.0," a new production.
Sept 4: "Macbeth," from the archive, 2015.
Sept. 11: "The Tempest," A Glimmer Globe Audio Drama, a new production.
For more information, email Mike Tamburrino at m.tamburrino@fenimoreart.org, go to fenimoreartmuseum.org/auditions, follow the museums on Instagram and Facebook, sign up for e-newsletters, or visit www.fenimoreartmuseum.org or www.farmersmuseum.org
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.