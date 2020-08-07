Fenimore to feature works by Renaissance printmaker

Fenimore Art Museum outside of Cooperstown will open the exhibit “Albrecht Dürer: Master Prints” on Tuesday, Aug. 11.
The show, featuring more than 30 woodblock prints and engravings by German Renaissance master printmaker Albrecht Dürer (1471-1528), will be on view through Nov. 22.
Dürer was an innovator who revolutionized the medium of printmaking in the late 15th and early 16th centuries, presenters said in a media release. Trained as a goldsmith, the painter, etcher and draftsman was praised for “the remarkable compositional complexity and high level of naturalism he brought to his works,” the release said. Dürer established an international reputation for his skills in printmaking.
Examples from his “Small Woodcut Passion” (1508-10), “Life of the Virgin” (1503-10), and the full set of 16 prints from the “Engraved Passion” (1507-12) will be featured in the exhibit. The exhibit will also include several compositions by some of the artist’s most influential contemporaries and predecessors, Albrecht Altdorfer and Martin Schongauer, among others. All of the works in the exhib are drawn from the Reading Public Museum’s permanent collection of works on paper. Many of the prints entered the museum’s collection in the 1930s through the 1970s.
“Albrecht Dürer: Master Prints” is organized by the Reading Public Museum in Reading, Pennsylvania.
Additional exhibits on view include “Blue Gardens: Photographs by Gross and Daley”; “Hamilton’s Final Act: Enemies and Allies”; “Prismatic Beauty: American People and American Art”; and “Elegant Line/Powerful Shape: Elements of Native American Art.” Fenimore’s collections of fine art, folk art and Native American art are also on view throughout the year. These collections include The Eugene and Clare Thaw Collection of American Indian Art, which was exhibited at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in 2017.
Visitors will also see Keith Haring’s “Medusa Head” (1986). It is the largest print in the artist’s body of work, depicting a hydra-like figure whose head of tentacles morphs into individual bodies that seem to struggle for freedom from the creature. Haring often used pictographic figures to explore power relationships. Medusa Head is just one of the more than 80 Haring prints and original artworks that will be on view in next year’s major exhibit, “Keith Haring: Radiant Vision.” The exhibit is traveled by PAN ART Connections Inc.
Beginning Sept. 5, photographs from White House photographer Pete Souza will be displayed in “Pete Souza: Two Presidents, One Photographer.” It will be on display through the end of the year.
The museum, at 5798 State Highway 80, just outside of Cooperstown, is open from 10 am. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Sunday.
For more information about admission and COVID restrictions and regulations, visit FenimoreArt.org.
